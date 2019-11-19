MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is asking the judge sentencing the man who threatened to kill her to have “compassion.”
Patrick Carlineo of western New York pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Omar in U.S. District Court in Rochester Monday. His sentencing for charges carrying up to a 10 years in prison is set for February.
Carlineo reportedly called Omar’s office in March and threatened to shoot her. He also called Omar a “terrorist.” Carlineo’s lawyer says he takes responsibility for his threatening language and had no intention to harm Omar.
But in a Tuesday letter to District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr., Omar said a length prison sentence or large fine would not do anything to prevent instances like Carlineo’s threat or fight harmful stereotypes about Muslims.
“If we truly want to prevent crimes like Mr. Carlieno’s, we must address the root causes of these crimes,” Omar’s letter read. “People who threaten or commit violence are often themselves the victims of systemic alienation and neglect.”
