MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Previous surveys have suggested that people who are actually sick tend to refrain from calling in sick to work.
Now, a survey shows there are other people who like to get sick, because it gives them a break.
Thirty percent say they don’t mind getting sick once in a while so they can get a break from their hectic lives.
The top most-commonly cited perk of being sick is the excuse to spend the day in bed and catch up on sleep. People also said they take great comfort in just eating soup.
And, of course, catching up on TV shows and watching old movies also rank highly on the list of pleasures to be derived from taking a sick day.
