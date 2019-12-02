



For many in South Minneapolis, it’s hard if not impossible to describe the terrible sadness and shock in wake of Sunday’s triple homicide and suicide.

Police were called to the area near the American Swedish Institute after two children were shot outside the home they shared with their mother. The act of domestic violence continues to baffle neighbors nearby.

David and Kjersten Schladetzky were recently divorced; it was finalized in Hennepin County court on June 20.

The horrific scene played out around 10 a.m. Sunday at the home at 27th and Oakland Avenue South. Horrified neighbors witnessed the couple’s two boys, ages 8 and 11, as they were shot out on the yard by their 53-year-old father.

He then went inside and shot his ex wife, the boy’s mother, 39-year-old Kjersten Schladetzky before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting led to a standoff with police officers and SWAT teams, lasting several hours. Crime scene investigators and detectives were at the scene well into the night, hours after the tragic incident came to its conclusion.

WCCO contacted Kjersten Schladetzky’s employer of the past five years, Tessitura Network. It is a non-profit company providing software services to museums, art galleries and other institutions. That company’s CEO Jack Rubin said, “We are completely shocked, stunned and saddened. Kjersten was a kind and thoughtful colleague, a mentor to many.

WCCO has also reached out to Hennepin Theatre Trust, where both had worked and met some years ago, as well as the Science Museum of Minnesota, where Kjersten Schladetzky worked before taking her most recent job. Both workplaces were obviously shocked at the news.

Minneapolis Public Schools can’t confirm the boys were students, but said that in tragedies of this nature, they do provide counseling and grief support help to the affected students and staff.