MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released reports on the deaths of two adults and their children in South Minneapolis over the weekend, confirming the incident as a murder-suicide.
The horrific scene played out around 10 a.m. Sunday at the home on the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue South. Neighbors witnessed two boys as they were shot out on the yard by their 53-year-old father, David Schladetzky.
The shooting led to a standoff with police officers and SWAT teams, lasting several hours. Crime scene investigators and detectives were at the scene well into the night, hours after the tragic incident came to its conclusion.
David and Kjersten Schladetzky, 39, were recently divorced; it was finalized in Hennepin County court on June 20. The couple agreed to joint custody of their two boys.
On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that the two boys, 11-year-old William David Schladetzky and 8-year-old Nelson Sidney Schladetzky, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Their mother Kjersten Schladetzky also died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, in addition to a stab wound to the chest. All died between 10:03 a.m. and 10:39 a.m.
The medical examiner also concluded that David Schladetzky died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 2:30 p.m.
