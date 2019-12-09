MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A snow band is likely to drop several inches of snow during Monday’s morning commute in the Twin Cities – followed by bitter cold.
According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, it began snowing in the Twin Cities around 5 a.m. Monday morning, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected to fall before the snow tapers off around 10 a.m.
Parts of northern Minnesota have already seen measurable snow, with Weather Watchers reporting that Cass Lake got 6 inches of snow and Brainerd got 2.4 inches.
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of northern Minnesota, while the lower half of Minnesota is mostly under a winter weather advisory. Both alerts are effective until noon Monday.
Temperatures drop following the snowstorm, too. Overnight temps are expected to be -4 degrees in the Twin Cities. Single digit temps are expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday should warm up in the 20s.
