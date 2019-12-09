  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there have been over 130 crashes statewide during Monday morning’s snow event.

According to the state patrol, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, there were 133 crashes (22 with injury) and 168 vehicle spinouts. There were also three jackknifed semis.

There were no serious or fatal injuries.

The wintry storm system moved across Minnesota Monday morning, reportedly dropping 6 inches in parts of northern Minnesota and several inches in the Twin Cities.

A deep freeze is expected to follow for the next couple days.

