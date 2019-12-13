CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Reg Chapman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say students from a Wisconsin high school found hidden cameras inside a room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Minneapolis last weekend.

Authorities searched a home in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin Thursday morning as part of the investigation.

No one was arrested, and police have asked a judge to seal the contents of that warrant.

Jane Belmore, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, says there is very little she can say about the active investigation into a violation of privacy that impacted a group of students from Madison East High School. In a statement, Belmore said in part, “A district staff member who was accompanying the students on this trip per our district protocol has been put on an administrative leave as a precautionary measure.”

School officials say they are focused on providing support to the students and families involved.

