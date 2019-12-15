Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Anoka County have identified a 13-year-old boy who was killed Friday after being struck by a Northstar Line commuter train in Coon Rapids.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of 119th Avenue Northwest and Northdale Boulevard Northwest.
Investigators say two teens approached the intersection, and one tried to beat the train by running across the tracks. That teen, identified as 13-year-old Chason J. Catchings Chivers Jr., was killed.
Another teen who was with him did not try to cross the tracks and was not hurt.
A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of Chivers Jr. To donate click here.
The incident remains under investigation.
