MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— A 22-year-old man accused of killing 3 young girls and a mother in a hit-and-run crash in November of 2018 has changed his plea to no contest.
Colton Treu plead not guilty in May, but changed his plea on Monday.
Appearing in court, he plead no contest to four felony counts of vehicular homicide. He also plead guilty to a felony count of a hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.
According to court documents, Treu told police he and the passenger in his vehicle were allegedly high from huffing – or inhaling chemicals – when he crashed and fled the scene in November of 2018.
The judge found Treu guilty of all five counts, and the other charges were dismissed.
A sentencing date has been set for March 10 and 11.
