MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Eight Minneapolis police officers fired their guns during an officer-involved shooting that killed 52-year-old Chiasher Vue outside a home, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday.
The BCA identified the officers who fired their guns, and the time they’ve spent in the department:
- Sgt. Troy Carlson: 15 years
- Officer Donnell Crayton: 11 years
- Officer Daniel Ledman: 13 years
- Officer Kyle Pond: 6 years
- Officer Travis Williams: 13 years
- Officer Jason Wolff: 6 years
- Officer Aaron Womble: 5 years
- Officer Toua Yang: 6 years
A ninth officer, Andrew Reed, discharged what they characterized as “less lethal munitions.” Reed has been with the department for five years.
Officers were called early Sunday to north Minneapolis about a man carrying a knife and shooting a gun inside of the home. Vue died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers contacted Vue by phone and, speaking through an interpreter, tried to convince him to leave the home, the BCA said. Vue appeared briefly at the front door, went back inside and returned to the doorway with a rifle, the agency said. He raised the rifle and began shooting; officers returned fire, striking him, according to the BCA.
No officers were hurt. Vue was pronounced dead at a hospital. More than 60 bullet holes were left on his home’s facade.
Portions of the incident were captured on the officers’ body cameras. Authorities recovered a rifle from where Vue was shot.
The BCA continues to investigate at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department.
