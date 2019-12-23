MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Amish family from southeastern Minnesota will be spending Christmas planning a funeral for their 12-year-old son.
Joseph Mast, of Mabel, died from injuries suffered when his family’s horse and buggy was struck by a car Friday evening, the Minnesota State Patrol says. The crash happened on Highway 44 in Fillmore County, home to one of Minnesota’s largest Amish settlements.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by neighbors, Joseph and five of his family members were traveling to a children’s Christmas program when their buggy was hit.
Joseph was airlifted him to a hospital in Wisconsin where he died Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe page says. The boy’s father suffered a fractured back and hip while his younger siblings suffered minor injuries. His mother was unharmed.
The crash remains under investigation. The two people in the car suffered no injuries in the crash.
The GoFundMe page is raising money for a memorial fund.
