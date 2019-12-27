MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Burnsville man with a lengthy criminal history is accused of shooting at a St. Paul bar and later causing a crash after fleeing police.
According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, Davin Levon McCray faces one felony count of second-degree assault and another felony count of felon possessing a firearm in connection to the Dec. 25 incident.
St. Paul police officers responded to Shady’s Bar around 7:30 Wednesday night where McCray shot at the bar door after he was kicked out. He then fled.
According to the criminal complaint, bullets penetrated the bar door and struck bottles near the bartender and bar patrons. Four bullet holes were found on the door. No one inside the bar was hurt.
Officers found him a short time later and attempted a traffic stop, but he fled. He then crashed into another vehicle in South St. Paul. He was evaluated at the scene and taken into custody. A revolver-style firearm was recovered near McCray in the snow.
Four people in the other car were taken to the hospital, but should be OK. Their identities and ages have not been released.
According to the complaint, McCray was combative, uncooperative and refused to participate in a custodial interview when taken into custody.
McCray has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions of burglary, theft, violating a restraining order, fleeing police and domestic assault. He is ineligible to be carrying a firearm.
If convicted, McCray could face up to 15 years on the possession of a firearm charge and up to seven years on the assault charge.
