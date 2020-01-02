Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on New Year’s Day as Carl Anthony Dobbs Jr., 21, of Canton, Minn.
The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of University Avenue West.
Dobbs Jr.’s death marked one of the first homicides in St. Paul in 2020.
2019 was the city’s deadliest year since 1992, with the number of homicides doubling from the year before.
St. Paul police say their investigation is ongoing. They are not releasing any more information at this time.
