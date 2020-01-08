



— Gabriel the dog was adopted by the Chan family of Houlton, Wisconsin on Monday.

WCCO has been following Gabriel’s heartbreaking story since November 2019, when the dog was dropped off at the Dunn County Humane Society extremely emaciated.

Gabriel weighed 23 pounds, when a healthy dog his size should have weighed 60 to 70 pounds.

The shelter nurtured Gabriel back to full strength, and he was ready to go to a foster family around Christmas. The Chans fostered Gabriel for a few weeks until they eventually adopted him.

Gabriel now lives on their multi-acre farm with plenty of open land to run and play. Henry Chan says Gabriel fit in instantly with his family of five.

“It was like he had lived with us for five, 10-plus years,” Chan said.

The same week as the adoption, a pre-trial court date was set for Gabriel’s former owner, who faces animal mistreatment and malnourishment charges.

“It happened. It’s the past, everybody is in a better place,” Chan said. “It’s just time to move on and let him live his life.”

Gabriel was named by the shelter, and the Chan family decided to keep that name because it fit him perfectly.

“It means pretty much, ‘the strength of God,’ and what he endured, I was like, ‘I can’t change his name, he endured so much,’” Chan said.

To stay up to date with him, follow his Facebook page called Gabriel’s Journey.

The Dunn County Humane Society gives free food to any pet owner who needs it, no questions asked. The shelter also asks that people donate pet food to continue to be able to offer it for free.