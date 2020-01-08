



— Every hour since he was shot, Officer Arik Matson ‘s condition has been improving.

Pastor Caleb Hurley, the Matson family’s spokesperson and pastor, tells WCCO he is doing better than what doctors thought or anticipated.

“Of course our hearts are heavy, but we would say that undeniably, our hearts are filled with hope because we know that Arik is getting better on a regular basis, and we’re hearing good things,” Hurley said.

He says Matson’s church family feels as if their prayers are being answered.

“He can see and he can hear. He was not shot in the face, he was actually shot over the right ear and it came out the back of his head,” Hurley said.

He says there is still damage there, but doctors are amazed at his progress.

“He can move all of his right side, he can wiggle his left toes, so they’re still in the woods with some of the movements, waiting for some swelling to go down, but very optimistic about the advancements that they’ve seen in his health and his breathing up to the point,” Hurley said.

Matson was shot while responding to a call of a suspicious person in a neighborhood in Waseca Monday evening. The suspect, Tyler Janovsky, was shot by other officers at the scene. His injuries are not life threatening.

Pastor Hurley says Arik is one of those people that the moment you meet him is the moment you want to get to know him more. He hopes people from across the state joins Matson’s church family for a Night of Prayer to show support for this brave servant of the people.

“This will be an awesome opportunity for people to show support, to be aware of more ways that they can support the family, as well as really just have a unified voice in crying out to God in prayers,” Hurley said.

The Night of Prayer for the Matson family happens Thursday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hope Church in Albert Lea.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the Matson family.