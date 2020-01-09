MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager is set to be tried as an adult in connection to an attempted armed robbery last summer in northeast Minneapolis that left a man dead.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a district court juvenile judge ruled that Jered Ohsman, 17, will stand trial as an adult on two counts of murder: second-degree unintentional murder and murder while committing another felony. He was also ruled to stand trial as an adult for robbery.
Ohsman, of Coon Rapids, is charged in the June 11 shooting that killed 39-year-old Steven Markey, of Maple Grove. Ohsman was 16 at the time of the crime.
A 15-year-old was also charged in the robbery/fatal shooting. Hearings are continuing as to whether the 15-year-old should be tried as an adult.
According to a criminal complaint, Ohsman and the other teen were armed with guns and wearing bandanas over their faces when they approached Markey’s car near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Tyler Street. They planned to rob Markey and steal his car.
During the attempted robbery, the teens shot Markey, striking him three times. He tried to drive away, but crashed nearby. He died from the gunshot wounds in the hospital.
Investigators say the fatal shooting happened while Ohsman and the other teen were on a four-day car-jacking spree in the Twin Cities. Ohsman has additionally been ordered to stand trial as an adult on two related counts of first-degree robbery.
Ohsman is slated to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors are seeking $1.5 million in bail.
