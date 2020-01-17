



Minnesotans are bracing for a winter storm that threatens to blanket the state Friday in more than 6 inches of snow snow and bring blizzard conditions Saturday, with gusts as strong as 50 mph.

Anticipating hazardous travel, dozens of schools across the state have cancelled Friday classes or are planning to close early. However, several of the largest districts in the metro, such as Anoka-Hennepin and St. Paul Schools, remain open.

Travelers with flights out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are encouraged to check their flight statuses frequently. Delta Air Lines is one carrier offering travel waivers.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Minnesota. Forecasters say the snow will move into the southwestern Minnesota late Friday morning and hit the Twin Cities metro around noontime.

Heavy snow will mark the storm’s arrival. Expect the evening commute to be a mess, with snow-caked roads and low visibility. While the snowfall intensity will decrease into the night, the snow isn’t expected to move out of the state until Saturday morning.

As for snow totals, model show between 6 and 9 inches stacking up in the Twin Cities and the greater part of central Minnesota. Slightly less snow is expected in southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota looks to get around 5 inches of snow, with higher totals along the North Shore, where accumulations could top 9 inches.

After the snow comes the wind.

A blizzard warning is in effect for all of western Minnesota, starting early Saturday morning and lasting most of the day. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected to create blowing snow, whiteout conditions and tall snowdrifts. Forecasters say the worst conditions will likely be in west-central and south-central Minnesota, where travel will be extremely hazardous.

Additionally, temperatures will plummet Saturday, dipping below zero with nightfall. The frigid weather is expected to last until the middle of the workweek, when temperatures look to punch above average.

