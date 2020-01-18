



Most of the snow that’s fallen in Minnesota is, for the most part, what’s going to fall in this latest winter pattern. But the winter conditions will persist Saturday.

WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that there might be an additional half-inch of snow for parts of the state before noon, but the bigger threat will be the high winds.

Winds have already started kicking up on the western side of the state, with gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour measured in Worthington and Marshall. Those winds will sweep eastward toward the rest of the state on Saturday.

With those winds, temperatures are also expected to drop beginning midmorning, so if you’re planning on shoveling the snow on your sidewalks, earlier is better. By the dinner hour, temperatures will be in the single digits. Factoring in winds, it could feel significantly colder than that.

Blowing snow will be a problem all day Saturday, according to Augustyniak, which is why much of the western edge of the state, along with the south central swath, remain under a blizzard warning for the time being.

The rest of the state is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m.

In Two Harbors, officials have closed the Split Rock Lighthouse due to poor driving conditions.

In the metro area, snow totals hovered in the neighborhood of 5 to 6 inches. Some areas in the Arrowhead region of the state could still see another inch or two on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 218 crashes statewide between 5 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Of those, 26 involved injuries, but only one of them was deemed a serious injury. None involved fatalities. There were an additional 230 spinouts and vehicles off the road tallied.

As of 9:30 a.m., both Minneapolis and St. Paul had declared snow emergencies, and they were far from the only cities doing so. Click here to see if the rules for your city if you are under a snow emergency.

Looking ahead, Augustyniak said that temperatures should rise back to above normal for this time of year by midweek.