Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 218 car crashes, 230 spin-outs and 6 jack-knifed semi-trucks on Minnesota roads between Friday and Saturday when at least a half foot of snow blanketed the state.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 218 car crashes, 230 spin-outs and 6 jack-knifed semi-trucks on Minnesota roads between Friday and Saturday when at least a half foot of snow blanketed the state.
26 people were injured on the roads during the storm, according to a tweet.
One driver was seriously injured in St. Paul. Her Hyundai Sonata was travelling southbound on Interstate-35E when it struck the median head on at the Highway 52 southbound ramp.
Click here to see if there is a no travel advisory in your area.
Parts of the state will have blizzard-like conditions later today, when wind speeds pick up and continue to blow around the snow that has already fallen.
You must log in to post a comment.