MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A settlement was announced Wednesday regarding an incident from 2018 involving the Minneapolis Park Police and a group of Somali teenagers.
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says that a $170,000 settlement was reached between the park police and the families of four teens, who say they were mistreated.
In July of 2018, a phone call to park police said there was a group of teens harassing people with weapons near Minnehaha Falls. Park police arrived and handcuffed the teens, who turned out to be unarmed. Video from a witness showed an officer pointing his gun at the teens.
The settlement was a result of talks between the park police, parents and CAIR-MN. Each family will receive $40,000 and CAIR-MN will get $10,000 to cover legal fees.
The mothers of the teens say it may take some time for them to heal but getting justice is a start. They also thanked the passer-by who recorded the teens’ confrontation with police.
