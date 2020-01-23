Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dunn County Sheriff’s office has charged Gary E. Styer, 51, with first degree intentional homicide in the death of his 78-year-old father Edward K. Styer.
After receiving a request for a welfare check, Dunn County deputies discovered the body of a deceased male at a house in Colfax Township on January 15. At the time, law enforcement said that the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.
According to a media release, investigators later learned that, “Gary used a blunt object to cause the death of Edward. He remained in the home until later in the day when he drove to Eau Claire and disclosed to an acquaintance that something had happened in the house.”
The investigation into the incident continues. Styer next appears in court on Thursday afternoon.
