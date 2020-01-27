Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The Minnesota Department of Health received confirmation Monday that the two possible Minnesota coronavirus cases sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing came back negative.
So far, five cases have been confirmed in the U.S.
The symptoms are similar to colds and influenza, which makes it difficult to confirm the virus without specific testing. It’s unclear how contagious it is, but experts believe it doesn’t spread through the air, but rather through coughing or sneezing.
Across the country, the CDC says 73 people are under review for the coronavirus. Thirty-seven people have completed testing and only five have come back positive.
