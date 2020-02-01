MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Friday a Coast Guard lieutenant infamous for making a hit list of prominent members of the Democratic Party, including Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, was sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in prison on four federal charges related to “unlawful possession of weapons and controlled substances,” according to a news release.
Prosecutors say Christopher P. Hasson intended to “kill innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.” He pled guilty to the four felonies in October.
After serving his time behind bars, Hasson is required to serve four years of supervised release.
The FBI and the Coast Guard Investigative Service began investigating him in fall 2018, after concerns were raised about his conduct. He had entered the Coast Guard in March 1996, after prior military service, and eventually he was assigned to Coast Guard Headquarters in 2016.
Documents from the case include an email where the “self-described white nationalist dreamt of killing almost every last person on earth.”
Officials say Hasson was serious about his plans. Agents said they found 15 firearms in a suburban Washington, D.C. apartment.
Now Admiral Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, has also requested that Hasson be separated from the Service, “in a manner that terminates all association between this individual and the Coast Guard – including any rights, benefits and retirement pay.” The Secretary of Homeland Security granted the request.
