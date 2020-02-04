MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis says the testing of back-logged rape kits is not going as expected.
WCCO reported in November that the Minneapolis Police Department found their number of untested kits was nearly 10-times higher than what they originally thought. The city’s Internal Audit Department confirmed that.
This week, they released the findings from their latest review. It shows that out of around 3,700 rape kits in MPD’s inventory, more than 1,700 need testing or more research.
The department says around 100 of those kits were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing last fall, but not many have actually been tested.
They say the BCA is waiting on recently-approved funding to hire four forensic scientists to help. The hiring and training process is expected to take six months to a year.
READ MORE: The Push To Examine All Of Minnesota’s Untested Rape Kits
You must log in to post a comment.