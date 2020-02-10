Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department has identified a 37-year-old woman who was struck by a car on Friday evening.
Nicole Hopkins died from her injures at Regions Hospital on Saturday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Street West and Homer Street South.
The driver of the car that struck her is an 18-year-old female. Police suspect she may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5656.
