MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin has identified 54-year-old Dawn Richter as the driver who was killed in a car crash on Sunday evening.
According to investigators, the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. on County Truck Highway M, just north of the Saint Croix and Polk County line.
A truck was pulling a recreational trailer and heading northbound when it attempted to make a left hand turn onto East Cedar Lake Road.
A car that was travelling in the opposite direction then collided with the truck. Richter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three passengers in the truck were uninjured at the scene.
A 47-year-old man from Klemme, Iowa has since been arrested for “homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.”
WCCO does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
