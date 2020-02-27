MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Days before Super Tuesday and Minnesota’s March 3 primary, over 50 politicians and other leaders in Minnesota are endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
The announcement comes from the Sanders campaign, and was issued on the heels of Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucus and poll results suggesting Sanders — as well as Sen. Amy Klobuchar — lead the Democratic field in Minnesota.
According to the Sanders’ campaign, 56 elected officials, activists, community leaders and union members have personally endorsed Sanders for president. The list includes State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader Hodan Hassan, Minneapolis and St. Paul’s Board of Education chairs Kim Ellison and Marny Xiong, and DFL chair Devin Hogan.
“Bernie Sanders knows votes must be earned, and never taken for granted,” said Bernie 2020 Minnesota State Director Reed Millar. “Which is why our team is so proud and honored to welcome the support of these dedicated Minnesota leaders who represent diverse communities across the state. This campaign is not about one person. It is about a multiracial, multigenerational movement that brings people together to confront the issues of our time and ensure our nation finally works for everyone, not just the few. Thank you for standing with us.”
The Sanders campaign says these individual endorsers cited Sen. Sanders’ consistency and leadership across issues, including electability, social, racial and economic justice, immigration reform, labor rights, universal health care, and combating climate change.
Klobuchar has racked up her share of Minnesota endorsements over the course of her campaign, including former vice-presidential candidate candidate Walter Mondale, and Gov. Tim Walz.
Sanders is scheduled to hold a rally in Minnesota on Monday, March 2, the day before Super Tuesday.
Minnesota leaders like Attorney General Keith Ellision, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, State Senator John Marty and community leader Winona LaDuke have already endorsed Sanders for president.
You must log in to post a comment.