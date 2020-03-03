Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After dropping out of the presidential race, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s hoping the support from moderate Democrats will help him against Bernie Sanders Tuesday evening.
Supporters in Minnesota are hoping Klobuchar’s endorsement – as well as endorsements from Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke – will also serve Biden well in Minnesota’s primary.
On Tuesday morning, Klobuchar told CBS This Morning that Joe Biden will be a great president as well as bring decency and dignity back to the White House.
Biden supporters are gathering at Elsie’s in northeast Minneapolis for a watch party.
WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh will have the latest Tuesday evening.
