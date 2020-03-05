



— Some of the most aggressive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, are being seen in the senior population.

Five people in one Seattle-area nursing care center lost their lives to the virus.

There are no known cases in Minnesota, but some metro senior centers already have plans for prevention in place.

The Homestead at Maplewood is the place Laura Bowers calls home. She talked with WCCO about the big topic of conversation.

“The coronavirus, it’s big,” Bowers said.

As big as the virus is, she knows chances are still small she will come in contact with it.

“I know that living here, they take precautions,” Bowers said.

Signs are everywhere at the Volunteers of America-run facility, and they are ready for battle. Fay Manning, the disease preventionist for Volunteers of America, is keeping a close eye on the seniors.

“All our staff are educated without the coronavirus on handwashing, use of personal protective equipment. I think the main difference is it’s the unknown with the coronavirus,” Manning said.

So they are using their usual cold and flu precautions, including caution signs, tissues, hand sanitizer and lots of places to throw away infected trash.

“We re-educate the world that they need to wash their hands for 20 seconds, not five seconds,” Manning said.

She says the key to keeping illness out is keeping sick people out.

“Please, if you’re sick as a visitor, stay home and call,” she said. “Call and see how your loved one’s doing. Don’t put them at risk for catching what you have.”

Manning says they are keeping their facilities scrubbed down, right down to the bingo boards. And they are collected and they are calm.

“If you’re careful, I think you’ll be OK,” Bowers said.

Another piece of advice to make sure you wash your hands for 20-full seconds by singing the “Happy Birthday” song in your head twice. Also, use a paper towel to turn off the faucet.

