MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has announced that they are suspending all in-person classes until at least the start of April.
“As the challenges presented by COVID-19 continue to change rapidly, the University of Minnesota’s top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of our University community,” U president Joan Gabel said in a release to all students. “While there are no known cases of COVID-19 reported in our system, as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of exposure to our University community, we are implementing the following action steps consistent with many of our peer institutions across the country.”
Classes will be moved to online, or alternative, instructions. Any classes that are unable to be taught online, instructors will contact their students for further planning.
Students at Morris and Crookston campuses will continue in-person classes through Friday, Gabel said.
Additionally, according to the university:
- Spring break will be extended on the Duluth, Rochester, and Twin Cities campuses until Wednesday, March 18. Students will resume classes, through online or alternative instruction, on March 18.
- Following this break, as well as spring break on the Crookston and Morris campuses, scheduled for next week (March 16-20), all students on all campuses will be taught virtually through at least Wednesday, April 1.
- As we evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis, we will let you know as soon as possible if we extend the online-only instruction period.
