MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials announced Friday that the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has climbed into the double digits with a total of 14.
The newest cases are clustered near the Twin Cities metro in Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Dakota, Carver, and Wright counties. According to a map posted by the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the cases are in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.
Outside of the metro, cases have also been confirmed in Olmsted and Stearns counties. Health officials say more than 550 people in Minnesota have been tested for the disease.
For most people with COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.
In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials are urging the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if sick and avoid close contact with people.
You must log in to post a comment.