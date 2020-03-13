



A suburban Minneapolis school district announced that classes will be canceled Friday after a parent of an elementary school student reported contact with someone confirmed to have the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Robbinsdale Area Schools tweeted that it’s closing all schools and canceling activities as a precautionary measure as concerns over spreading the virus mount.

In a letter to parents, the district said a parent at Forest Elementary reported that they had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The parent also said that they were in the school’s gym Wednesday night.

The district says it’s requested the parent keep their student home from school until they receive further instruction from state health officials. The parent has not shown any symptoms of the virus.

As well as canceling Friday classes, the district says it is working to sanitize Forest Elementary’s gym and pick-up areas.

So far in Minnesota, nine people have tested positive for COVID-19.

In most cases, symptoms are mild, such as a sore throat and cough. However, the disease can be threatening to those who are elderly or who have sensitive lungs.

Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

