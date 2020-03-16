Coronavirus In Minnesota: Some Schools Remain Open Monday, Parents Scramble To PlanMinneapolis Public Schools remain open Monday and then close tomorrow through March 27. St. Paul Public Schools made the decision to close schools Monday and Tuesday.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Number Of COVID-19 Cases Climbs To 54The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has climbed from 35 to 54.

Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 16, 2020 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. They are now telling everyone to cancel or postpone any gatherings with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Canterbury Park Suspends Operations In Response To Coronavirus (COVID-19) OutbreakAs of now, Canterbury's thorough bred and quarter horse meet is still scheduled for this summer.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Twin Cities Restaurants Closing, Shifting To TakeoutRestaurants in the Twin Cities are closing, changing their hours and capacity, or shifting focus to takeout this week in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Legislature Scales Back Amid Spread Of COVID-19The Minnesota Legislature on Monday scaled back its operations due to the growing number of new coronavirus cases in the state, all but adjourning for a month.