



— Attention parents: WCCO is answering some of the questions you’ve been asking about kids and the coronavirus (COIVD-19).

Real estate agent and mother Sara Capecchi of Hudson is bracing for the new normal, as her kids’ schools close on Wednesday.

“Our kids will now be home, and we still have to manage work and schedules, and now home school our kids and be home with them and limit their exposure to other people. It’s going to be really challenging,” Capecchi said.

WCCO talked to experts at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and Hennepin Healthcare about Capecchi’s concerns.

Can kids still play with friends?

The experts say yes. But limit it to playing with one to two friends, and try to keep kids three to six feet apart.

How do we keep our kids busy, active and off their screens all day while we work from home?

Experts say keep routines, including bedtimes and screen time. Also increase reading and imaginative play.

“We are going to quarantine as much as possible. Does that mean we can’t go to birthdays, family birthdays, where there will be a few more people? Does that mean we can’t go for a hike at Willow River State Park?” Capecchi said.

Experts say birthday parties of less than 10 people — all of whom are healthy — are OK. Try to stay six feet apart.

Hikes and walks are encouraged, but stay away from any crowds outdoors.

Amidst all the unexpected circumstances, problem solving in parenthood is nothing new.

“Day at a time. That’s momhood right there,” Capecchi said.

