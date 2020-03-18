Unemployment Claims Jump In Minnesota As COVID-19 Cases RiseMinnesota saw a sharp jump in applications for unemployment insurance after Gov. Tim Walz ordered restaurants, bars, theaters, fitness clubs and other places of public amusement closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Nurses Say Hospitals Are Unprepared To Handle Outbreak"We are not at all afraid to take care of the COVID-19 patients, it's what we do," Jean Ross, co-president for National Nurses United, said. "But we know what we need to protect ourselves."

Coronavirus In Minnesota: HealthPartners Postpones Elective Surgery, Suspends Non-Emergency Dental AppointmentsThe postponement on all elective surgeries, procedures and non-essential radiology services is set for now to run through April 3. Additionally, no surgeries are being scheduled until after April 27.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Ideas For Parents Working From Home That Will Keep The Kids BusyFor those parents trying to balance work from home and homeschooling their children, they may need some ideas to help keep the children quiet and entertained while they try to get some work done.