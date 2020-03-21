Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States’ Senate is working over the weekend to negotiate emergency legislation that would send checks — up to $1,200 — to individuals in hopes of stimulating the economy amid the pandemic.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines on Saturday, March 21:
- 9:16 a.m.: Counties are exploring converting former prison into medical center for COVID-19 care.
- 8:54 a.m.: Jordan starts a 3 day curfew, the latest of mass shutdowns in the Middle East due to COVID-19.
