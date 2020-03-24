COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, March 24, 2020
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Hennepin County, schools are graciously donating medical supplies.

Today, Wayzata schools donated hundreds of N95 respirator masks and a thousand allergy safe gloves.

The University of St. Thomas gave gloves, face shields, respirator masks and protective suits, plus an extra special donation — some thank you cards for the first responders.

Three Rivers Park at Elm Creek is also going to be a donation site, at the ski chalet parking lot on Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

