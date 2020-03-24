Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Hennepin County, schools are graciously donating medical supplies.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Hennepin County, schools are graciously donating medical supplies.
Today, Wayzata schools donated hundreds of N95 respirator masks and a thousand allergy safe gloves.
Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota
The University of St. Thomas gave gloves, face shields, respirator masks and protective suits, plus an extra special donation — some thank you cards for the first responders.
Three Rivers Park at Elm Creek is also going to be a donation site, at the ski chalet parking lot on Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.