MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding motorists to “maintain order” during the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid aggressive driving.
On Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety said that troopers in the last week have received increased reports of aggressive driving and speeding — some more than 100 mph.
“COVID-19 is not a license to speed, drive impaired, or make other poor decisions behind the wheel,” Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, said. “We owe it to everyone who needs to be on the road right now to maintain order and provide for safe travel. Let’s make sure hospital beds are available for those dealing with COVID-19. Preventing critical injuries from a crash can help make that happen.”
Additionally, the state patrol is encouraging Minnesotans to follow the advice of the Minnesota Department of Health and stay home, unless essential travel is needed.
Meanwhile, the state patrol is operating at normal staffing levels. All troopers are carrying personal protective equipment and are “highly trained” on taking precautions during the pandemic, the DPS said.
