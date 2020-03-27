Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin-based indie rock group Bon Iver says they’ll donate 10 percent of their merchandise proceeds to state residents affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to Pitchfork, the band’s relief effort is in partnership with Ambient Inks, an Eau Claire, Wisconsin, clothing company, and it’ll run through April 10, with proceeds going to Feed My People and the Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund.
The announcement comes as the Grammy-winning band released a number of live recordings as part of its 10th anniversary reissue of the “Blood Bank” EP. It also comes as Bon Iver, and other artists across the country, have been forced to cancel or postpone performances due to the pandemic.
So far in Wisconsin, more than 700 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 people have died.
