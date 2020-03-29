Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 503, up from 441 on Saturday. Four more people also died, bringing the death total to nine.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 503, up from 441 on Saturday. Four more people also died, bringing the death total to nine.
According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the positive cases so far are in the Twin Cities metro. Hennepin County alone has 171 positive cases.
Approximately 17,657 people have completed tests in the state’s Public Health Lab and external laboratories, health officials say. Of them, more than 39 are currently being hospitalized.
Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | Resources | CBS Minnesota App
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.
Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.
You must log in to post a comment.