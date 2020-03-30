Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | CBS Minnesota App
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Twin Cities craft distilleries are teaming up to produce hand sanitizer for high-risk communities and organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tattersall Distilling, Du Nord Craft Spirits and Brother Justus Whiskey Company launched an organization called “All Hands,” according to a press release Monday. Their shared product will be called “All Hands Sanitizer,” and will be distributed to organizations in need throughout the state. It’ll also be available at Lunds & Byerlys locations.
“As more and more places completely run out of sanitizer, we as distillers decided to come together to produce for the people who need it most,” said Jon Kreidler, the founder of Tattersall, in a statement.
Even as distillers have taken a financial hit as Minnesotans practice social distancing, those behind All Hands say they are covering expenses for the switch to producing sanitizer out-of-pocket. The group says it has asked for state for assistance and is looking at ways to finance the operation.
All Hands Sanitizer will be made with ethanol from Benson, Minnesota, with other key ingredients sourced from the Twin Cities area. The first truckload produced will contain about 9,000 gallons of sanitizer, All Hands says.
