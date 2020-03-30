MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Distance learning begins in Minnesota schools Monday with the expectation that it will continue until at least May 4.
Officials from Bloomington Public Schools have spent the past several weeks working around the clock to try and translate classroom lessons into the home.
Students will receive assignments via virtual platform, and teachers will help guide them through lesson plans, according to Bloomington Public Schools’ executive director of learning and teaching, Andy Kubas. He said teachers will have designated office hours to help students one-on-one.
Parents will have shared responsibility when possible. Kubas urges parents to be patient with the new learning experience, while also addressing how the district created its lesson plans with certain challenges in mind.
Kubas said students will get their assignments well ahead of deadline to complete whenever their schedules allow for it. Every student in Bloomington has a district-issued tablet. Other districts have said they will deliver paper copies of assignments for families who need them.
You must log in to post a comment.