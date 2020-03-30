MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis based company is shifting gears to help out with the shortage of medical masks.
Love Your Melon is known for its beanies, with donations going to help pediatric cancer patients. The company is now making cotton face masks for adults and children in the fight against COVID-19.
“For the medical community, doctors and nurses, they have to wear FDA/CDC certified materials. But the patients and families that literally have nothing to wear, these cotton masks can provide this first protection layer for them as well as comfort and security,” Love Your Melon’s Zachary Quinn said.
Once the company reaches its goal of making enough masks for hospitals, the plan is to open sales to the public. It would be a “buy one, give one,” so if you buy a mask for yourself, another would be given to someone in a hospital who needs it.
Love Your Melon hopes to make 50,000 masks over the next two weeks.
