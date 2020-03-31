MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit recently reduced its services by 40% amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Now the public transportation operator is focusing some of its remaining resources to serve those most in need.
Homeless shelters across the state continue to adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but now Metro Transit is taking charge as well; its drivers will transport unsheltered individuals to hotels where they can be better protected from disease.
The company says it helped transport about 60 people experiencing homelessness to the InterContinental Hotel over the weekend.
Drivers have brought more than 200 individuals and their belongings to hotels since mid-March, according to a news release.
The transfers are a partnership between Metro Transit, Hennepin and Ramsey counties and others.
Many of the homeless shelters in the Twin Cities area are run by Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. If you’d like to help support people experiencing homelessness, you can click here to donate or explore volunteer opportunities.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials say transit should be used for essential travel only, because reducing demand will make transit safer for those who have no alternatives. Learn more by clicking here.
You must log in to post a comment.