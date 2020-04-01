MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, originally scheduled for May 7 through May 10 of 2020, has been postponed until 2021.
The opener was slated to take place in Otter Tail County, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It will still take place in Otter Tail County in 2021.
The tradition started in 1948, and every year, gives a new host community an opportunity to highlight local fishing activities.
“Thanks to Otter Tail County community leaders for your diligent planning efforts around this time-honored Minnesota tradition,” said Gov. Tim Walz.
Despite postponing the opener, the 2020 fishing season will still begin on May 9.
This year, however, Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers not to travel to their favorite spots. Instead – in the name of public safety – fish close to home to contain the spread of COVID-19.
