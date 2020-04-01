



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesota schools are just three days into distance learning.

There are challenges for all students, teachers and parents, but students with special needs are trying to adapt in their own way and at their own pace.

“She joined our family two years ago via adoption from Central America,” Heather Corley said.

Corley’s 14-year-old daughter Greidin is a middle schooler in District 196. Greidin works with a special education teacher at the school. Now it’s up to Heather to take over that role — all while helping the family’s seven other children.

“She was used to a routine. Go to class on this subject, to that subject,” Corley said. It’s been a little challenging I guess just figuring out the levels and truly taking the information the teachers try to send home to us.”

Special education teachers are trying to figure out what works best too.

“Some parents I’ve talked to are struggling with how to get their kids to do the work,” Katherine Hibbs said.

Hibbs is a teacher in the Robbinsdale School District. She works with 4th and 5th graders who have autism, ADHD and learning disabilities. She’s made specific home lesson plans for 16 students. Virtual learning can help, but without one-on-one time it’s harder to know what’s working and what isn’t.

“I’m constantly changing things and modifying based on a student’s needs. Right now finding their need is a little harder. There is more communication with families,” Hibbs said.

Whether that need is math or reading or just support during a time of adjustment, school psychologists find themselves in a unique place. Troy Dvorak, a psychologist in the Osseo School District, says families shouldn’t get discouraged.

“Communication at this point is a big thing. Once we get through those first, few days we can see who we are able to be successful with and communicate with. Then I think will be able to shape how we are able to deliver,” Dvorak said.

School districts in some parts of the country didn’t initially offer distance learning to any students for fear they would violate federal disabilities laws by not properly educating students with disabilities. But education commissioner Betsy DeVos has since said that there is flexibility to those laws while distance learning is in effect.