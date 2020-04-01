MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesotans continue to heed the governor’s stay-at-home order, gas in one part of the state has dipped below $1 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy.com, stations in Red Wing and Lakeville on Wednesday morning were selling gas for 99 cents a gallon. Moreover, a handful of other stations in southern Minnesota had gas priced at $1.09 a gallon.
Meanwhile, AAA says the average price of a gallon of gas in Minnesota is hovering around $1.80, and it’s expected to go lower.
Across the country, gas prices are falling as the economy has ground to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demand is low as health officials have encouraged social distancing as a way to combat the novel coronavirus, and several states are under stay-at-home orders, Minnesota among them.
Additionally, there’s also a crude oil price war being waged between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, AAA says. The price of crude oil has plummeted to $20 a barrell.
AAA forecasts that until crude oil and demand increase, prices at the pump will be low for the foreseeable future.
