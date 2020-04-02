MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With warmer days just ahead, but also the threat of more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the City of Minneapolis announced Thursday that public beaches and pools would be be opened for the summer.
The closure applies also to the city’s wading pools, waterparks and Webber Natural Swimming Pool.
“The level of public congregation that takes place at aquatic facilities and the level of staff required to operate these facilities will make it impossible to open and manage these facilities safely this summer,” the city announced.
The city added that all program buildings — including recreation centers and other public facilities — would also remain closed until further notice.
Also, the city plans on leaving public drinking fountains shut off to the populace as well.
And the same goes for public restrooms.
“At this point, the MPRB cannot guarantee the high level and frequency of disinfection needed to keep COVID-19 from spreading at public restrooms, so restroom buildings will also remain closed,” the city announced.
As of now, parks and trails, playgrounds and parkways, golf courses and dog parks are allowed to remain open, provided those using them exercise adequate social distancing while using them.
