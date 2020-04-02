MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has learned the cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam have been approved to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The ships from Holland America have been kept at sea for days over worries about COVID-19. At least six Minnesotans are on board.
More than 200 people on the ships have gotten sick from COVID-19 and at least 4 have died.
I’m very grateful that the Minnesotans, and everyone aboard the Zaandam and Rotterdam, now have word that the ships can dock in Ft. Lauderdale. We’ll all breathe a sigh of relief when they are back on land, and home to Minnesota.https://t.co/UE13EybQSc
— Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) April 2, 2020
Not everyone will be allowed to get off the ships in Florida.
Around 45 people with mild symptoms will remain on board in isolation. Others who are critically sick will be taken ashore for treatment.
