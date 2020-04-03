MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the biggest summer events in the Twin Cities has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with Twin Cities Pride say the June event has been postponed, to a date that has yet to be determined. This affects both the festival at Loring Park as well as the Sunday morning Pride Parade.
“The health and safety of all who celebrate Pride remains the organization’s first priority,” event organizers said.
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
Twin Cities Pride board chair Darcie Baumann said they are exploring every possible option to be able to celebrate Pride safely, and admitted that the decision was “incredibly difficult.”
“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by COVID-19. We are very thankful for community support during this challenging time,” Baumann said.
The organization reminded that, while Twin Cities Pride is a specific event, “Pride is a movement.”
They will monitor the federal and state recommendations to determine when it’s safe again to celebrate the event.
You must log in to post a comment.